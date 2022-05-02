SCUF Gaming Partners With Coca-Cola Creations For New Gaming Gear

SCUF Gaming has officially revealed a new line of specialty-designed gaming gear in collaboration with Coca-Cola Creations. As part of the release of the new Coca-Cola Byte flavor that comes out this week, you can now grab these products that have been created with the same look and color scheme as the can. We were recently sent a pair of the headphones along with a sample of the soda, and they look pretty rad and sound great. We have more info and a pair of quotes about this collaboration below, as you can snag all of these items exclusively from their shop right now. The controller is going for $250, the headset for $150, the keyboard for $130, and the mouse pad for $60.

These specially designed products, including the custom designed SCUF Reflex Pro Byte, are inspired by Coca-Cola Byte, the latest product from Coca-Cola's new global innovation platform, Coca-Cola Creations. Designed in conjunction with the Coca-Cola Byte aesthetic, these limited-edition SCUF and CORSAIR products capture the metallic ethos of the original aluminum can while encapsulating the retro spirit and vintage feel associated with old-school gaming. Think 1980s Pac-Man with a modern pop. The base colors are lilac and black, and there are unique design elements throughout the entire collection. For example, the pixelated pattern on the mouse pad is layered with light gray to add depth and dimension – a nod to 3D wireframes. The Coca-Cola logo is pixelated, deliberately oversized and is placed directly on the space bar of the K65 keyboard. There's also an Easter egg hidden on the keyboard. (Hint: Look for the hot pink keys!)

"We're known for innovation and the power of connection that we bring to our products. This opportunity with Coca-Cola and the Byte collection offers our community uniquely designed products at the intersection of creativity, gaming and culture." said Diego Nunez, Vice President of Gaming Marketing at CORSAIR. "We're thrilled to partner with Coke on such an exciting launch and hope they enjoy these limited-edition items." "Coca-Cola Byte isn't just the drink for gamers; it's the drink for dreamers," said Karen Schohan, Senior Licensing Manager at The Coca-Cola Company. "It's meant to teleport you to a place filled with wonder – one with adventure, excitement, and possibilities. And, like gaming, the only thing that makes it taste sweeter is when it's shared together. We hope you love these new Byte products as much as we do."