SCUF Gaming Reveals New SCUF Envision PC Controller

SCUF Gaming has unveiled the new SCUF Envision PC Controller, giving PC players all of the enhancements you'd normally find in console.

SCUF Gaming showed off a brand new controller in time for the holidays this past week, as they have released the new SCUF Envision PC Controller. The unique design, which, in our opinion, looks pretty rad compared to a lot of the other models SCUF has released, has been created to bring all the usual enhancements you'd expect for a console controller to your PC. We have more info about the controller below, as it's currently on sale for $130.

"Showcasing its versatility, SCUF Envision boasts five fully programmable G-Keys for convenient access to any PC shortcut. Additionally, the controller features two Side Action (SAX) buttons that unlock new possibilities in game configurations, along with four integrated back paddles for faster reactions and more control in your favorite games. Switch weapons, jump, or slide, all without taking your thumbs off the thumbsticks. Launch an app, mute your microphone, or even launch your stream without your hands leaving the controller."

"SCUF Envision innovates further with mechanical ABXY and D-Pad buttons, which offer crisp and responsive inputs. With SCUF Envision Pro, gamers can also take advantage of Adjustable Instant Triggers, allowing them to switch between mouse-like clicks for quick FPS shots and the full trigger range for RPG and racing-style games. The controller's hyper-fast connectivity ensures seamless and lag-free inputs, with Envision Pro unleashing ultra-low-latency CORSAIR Slipstream Wireless Technology for advanced PC gaming completely free from wires."

"SCUF Envision also integrates seamlessly with the power of Corsair iCUE software, enabling gamers to customize thumbstick and trigger response curves from the same interface they use for their entire PC setup. Players can also synchronize the controller's RGB light strip with the rest of their battle station, elevating their gaming atmosphere to dazzling new highs. Putting extraordinary versatility and personalization in your grasp, SCUF Envision delivers more control, more finesse, and more performance to change your game once again."

