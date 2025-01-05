Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Metasla, Sea Fantasy

Sea Fantasy Set For Release On Steam This Tuesday

Can you save the entire world... through fishing? A new RPG called Sea Fantasy will have you do just that as it arrives on Steam this Tuesday

Article Summary Metasla's new RPG, Sea Fantasy, launches on Steam this Tuesday.

Save the world by fishing in a unique pixel adventure.

Diverse gameplay with ship exploration, dungeon quests, and crafting.

Switch between characters for strategic fishing and obstacles.

Indie game developer and publisher Metasla has confirmed their latest RPG title, Sea Fantasy, will be released on PC via Steam this week. The game takes an odd approach as you attempt to save the world through fishing, as two able fishermen set sail and try to prevent the world's destruction. We have more info and the trailer here, as the game will be out on January 7.

Sea Fantasy

Save the world by fishing! This is a brand new action RPG game where you stand on an adventure to fish the SeaAZ, the marine life of this world, in a vast pixel world. This is not a peaceful fishing game. The destruction of the world is imminent….

Fishing Action: When you find a fish shadow, match the marker and throw the rod. Match the timing of the gauge to reduce the health of the SeaAZ and catch the SeaAZ! Don't forget to strip the materials from the SeaAZ you caught.

When you find a fish shadow, match the marker and throw the rod. Match the timing of the gauge to reduce the health of the SeaAZ and catch the SeaAZ! Don't forget to strip the materials from the SeaAZ you caught. Adventure by ship: Explore the vast pixel world freely by boat. Players can obtain a ship by advancing through the storyline, and can freely get on and off the ship and explore the vast pixel world.

Explore the vast pixel world freely by boat. Players can obtain a ship by advancing through the storyline, and can freely get on and off the ship and explore the vast pixel world. Switch Characters: Rod and Axel go on an adventurous journey together. Rod is good at fishing; let him do all the fishing for SeaAZ and stripping of materials. Axel is a very athletic person. Let Axel take care of everything, such as removing obstacles along the way.

Rod and Axel go on an adventurous journey together. Rod is good at fishing; let him do all the fishing for SeaAZ and stripping of materials. Axel is a very athletic person. Let Axel take care of everything, such as removing obstacles along the way. Dungeon Exploration: There is more than just fishing. There may be dungeons on the islands you land on by boat. Explore them and get treasures! But beware of traps…

There is more than just fishing. There may be dungeons on the islands you land on by boat. Explore them and get treasures! But beware of traps… Crafting: You can create equipment (fishing rods and hooks) using materials obtained from the SeaAZ you catch. By creating strong equipment, you can take advantage of the fishing action

You can create equipment (fishing rods and hooks) using materials obtained from the SeaAZ you catch. By creating strong equipment, you can take advantage of the fishing action Epic Story: This is not a peaceful fishing game. The destruction of the world is imminent.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!