Seafarer: The Ship Sim Receives LNG & Bulk Update

Seafarer: The Ship Sim is getting a new update while in Early Access, as the LNG & Bulk Update arrives on Steam later this week

Article Summary Seafarer: The Ship Sim launches the LNG & Bulk Update, adding new ships and gameplay features.

Players can now captain the LNG tanker "Nordic Duchess" and bulk carrier "Willy" in open sea missions.

Update introduces random events, including ship rescues, plus gameplay optimizations and bug fixes.

Explore a vast maritime world inspired by northern Europe with diverse ships, factions, and dynamic tasks.

Indie game developer Independent Arts Software and publisher Astragon Entertainment have a new udpate arriving this week for Seafarer: The Ship Sim. Since the game is in Early access, all of the updates they have on the way are essentially content that should be a part of the final game. Hence, with the LNG & Bulk Update, you're getting new gameplay mechanics, new ships, new random events, and various improvements to the title. We have more details here as the update arrives this week.

LNG & Bulk Update

The newly added ship "Willy" is designed for transporting bulk goods such as sand, while the gas tanker "Nordic Duchess" is the right choice for carrying LNG. Container shipping also receives an exciting addition. "Big Trip" is joining the game – as the name suggests, it's the largest container ship in the world of Seafarer. In addition to bug fixes and ongoing performance optimizations for smoother voyages, the update also includes new random events that bring more variety to the open sea, such as assisting other vessels in distress.

Seafarer: The Ship Sim

Experience life at sea as you take the helm of various vessels and carve your own path in an expansive maritime world. Join different factions, each offering unique missions and rewards, from cargo transportation and fire-fighting on open waters to high-stakes rescues and treasure recovery. With a diverse fleet ranging from nimble tugboats to massive freighters, every voyage presents fresh challenges and surprises. A fully interactive ship experience awaits—walk freely around your vessel, conduct maintenance, operate heavy machinery, and even take control of water cannons to battle onboard fires. Every decision shapes your journey, ensuring no two adventures are the same.

The Open Sea : Players can expect an expansive map inspired by northern European landscapes that invites exploration.

: Players can expect an expansive map inspired by northern European landscapes that invites exploration. Varied Career: Different factions offer different missions, each with its own gameplay elements. Explore the extensive world, load valuable cargo, or help ships in distress.

Different factions offer different missions, each with its own gameplay elements. Explore the extensive world, load valuable cargo, or help ships in distress. Take The Helm : From small tugboats to gigantic freighters, players navigate a variety of ships through the rough seas.

: From small tugboats to gigantic freighters, players navigate a variety of ships through the rough seas. Tasks & Duties : Checking machinery, operating cranes, and using water cannons – there is always something to do on your own ship.

: Checking machinery, operating cranes, and using water cannons – there is always something to do on your own ship. Experience The Waves: Unreal Engine 5 and NVIDIA WaveWorks 2.0 offer stunning visuals and realistic wave simulations.

