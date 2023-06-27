Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Seagate, Video Games | Tagged: Hardware, SSD

Seagate Unveils New FireCuda 540 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD

Seagate has a brand new solid-state drive to show off this morning as they revealed the new FireCuda 540 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD.

Seagate revealed a brand new solid-state drive being added to their lineup of products this morning, with the new FireCuda 540 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD. This brand new storage option has been designed with DirectStorage firmware and optimized to bring out the best in performance for you to have an enhanced PC experience for cheaper than some other products of the same design. The company has also included their three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan and a five-year limited warranty, along with SeaTools 5.0 for you to monitor and manage its health. We have more info on it below as it's available today, with 1TB running you $180 and 2TB going for $300.

"Seagate's fastest and highest performance M.2 2280 SSD, the FireCuda 540 delivers sequential read speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s1. Built for sustained, pro-level gaming and accelerated content creation, the new drive performs up to 50% faster than Gen4 M.2 NVMe drives and 17 times faster than SATA-based SSDs. With the latest 3D TLC NAND technology and built with a Seagate-validated E26 controller, the FireCuda 540 provides the most advanced speed and durability—allowing users to push limits when gaming or creating content. Plug-and-play compatible with all PCIe Gen5 motherboards and backward compatible with PCIe Gen4, the drive is accessible and ready for trailblazing. Available in capacities up to 2TB and with Seagate's signature endurance designed to perform under heavy use, the FireCuda 540 offers 1.8M mean time between failures (MTBF) and up to 2000TB of total bytes written (TBW) — meaning gamers can write and delete up to 1TB of the drive capacity every day for five years."

"Gamers and content creators have asked for performance of PCIe Gen5 technology, and we've listened," said Lance Ohara, Vice President of Product Line Management at Seagate Technology. "Seagate is thrilled to bring the fastest and best technology to the gaming and content-creating community."

