Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: activision blizzard, call of duty

Season 5 For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone Revealed

Activision has revealed their plans for what's to come in both Modern Warfare II and Warzone, as Call Of Duty heads into Season 5.

Activision has released new details for what's coming to Season 5 of both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone, set to be released on August 2nd. There'sspome really insane and fun content coming this time around, as the team has decided to make Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage all playable Operators, along with a new one called Oz, who has been modeled after Zoltan from Five Finger Death Punch. We'll also be seeing the return of a classic Modern Warfare map and new Core Map for Modern Warfare II, as well as the Vondel Champions Quest and Call of Duty 2023 worldwide reveal in Warzone. We got the footnotes and latest trailer below, but you can find the finer details on the game's latest blog.

Modern Warfare II

A Strike from the Past; Punta Mar Steps into the Present. A returning Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare® map and a brand-new location are the two Core maps at launch. Plus: two additional gunfight maps.

New Core Map In-Season. Small, built for fast-flowing action, and based near Building 21, visit the DRC – Zone 1 research campus for rapid-paced chaotic core combat, coming mid-season.

Wreak Havoc, grab the flag and Armor Up in three new Modes. A Multiplayer arena-style game mode arrives in Modern Warfare® II. Battle Maps get a Capture the Flag mode. Plus, it's time to bring your Armor Plates, Loadouts, and Sniper Rifles to the Gunfight.

Call Of Duty: Warzone

Calling All Champions. The Vondel Champions Quest will begin in Season 05. Assemble the squad and prepare to put together a new plan for victory in Vondel.

New Free Features in BR and DMZ. Two new vehicles across both modes; several new DMZ features, and the first details on the Reveal Event for Call of Duty 2023.

Arriving at Reloaded: Hold Down the Fort, Prepared for Armored Royale. A section of Al Mazrah adds to the available Resurgence maps, and will be added to the existing rotation. That and the return of Armored Royale earmark the Season 05 midseason updates.

Across Both Titles

Task Force 141 and Shadow Company: Faction Showdown. Do your part to help TF141 or Shadow Company control the AO. Your efforts will reward you with exclusive items, including a Weapon Blueprint for challenge completion and a new Operator Skin for the winning side.

Gear Up with Modern Weaponry. A fast-firing Assault Rifle and semi-auto Sniper Rifle sure to put a frown on the enemy's face will be available in the Battle Pass. Plus, four more armaments throughout the season.

Call of Duty celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with Special Guests Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage. Get ready to light it up and get some free War Tracks spanning three decades of a culture that transcends music and gaming.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!