Secretlab Announced All-New Pokémon Collection

Secxretlab has a new collection that should excite Pokémon fans, as you'll have a few new gaming chair options centered on popular Pokémon

The collection uses microsuede and velour materials for added comfort and quality finishes.

Each chair design hides unique Pokémon easter eggs, like Type symbols and Pokédex numbers.

Secretlab emphasizes craftsmanship and nostalgia, appealing to fans of all ages and collectors alike.

Secretlab has teamed with The Pokémon Company for a new collection, as they have a new line of gaming chairs featuring some of your favorite pocket monsters. As you can see from the images here, you can choose between Pikachu, Gengar, or Eevee in a custom design that matches all three of them. We have mroe details from the team below, along with a couple of quotes from today's announcement, as they are available for pre-order in the shop.

Secretlab Pokémon Collection

The best companions for every aspiring Trainer. The Secretlab Pokémon Collection brings to life some of the most iconic Pokémon from the Kanto Region, featuring the Secretlab TITAN Evo Pokémon Pikachu, Gengar, and Eevee Editions. Each chair incorporates microsuede and velour for added texture and depth. Eagle-eyed fans can also spot easter eggs interwoven in each of the designs — from their Pokémon Type symbol to their respective Pokédex number on the backrests, a nod to the original 151 Pokémon.

"Much like some of the biggest Pokémon fans today, I also grew up with the franchise. That's why we wanted this chair collection to speak to the inner child in all of us, while still being elevated with craftsmanship that would appeal to our now grown-up selves. Every detail you see is an intentional decision made to achieve this — from using materials like velour to emulate the softness of each Pokémon to weaving their most iconic colors into a gradient effect," said Irene Tee, Senior Product Graphic Designer at Secretlab.

"Even the subtle line art on the side wings have a lot more depth than what might initially meet the eye. If you look closely, you'll find that each Pokémon is depicted with a range of poses, expressions and details. We arranged every single one of them by hand to create a one-of-a-kind pattern made specially for fans."

