Secretlab Announces Final Wave Of Lamborghini Gaming Chair

Would you like to own the Lamborghini Gaming Chair from Secretlab? They're making one last run that goes on sale starting tomorrow.

Secretlab has revealed that they are giving people one more chance to get their hands on the super exclusive Lamborghini Gaming Chair. The Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition was created to basically be the most exclusive chair you could get in their line of chairs, as it featured a design and elements that both are used in the actual cars and look like the kind of chair a Lambo owner would have. They've all been numbered, much like the cars themselves, so you know yours is the genuine article, causing them to sell out. The company has decided to do one last run of 50, as they will go on sale starting at 9am PT on August 3rd, 2023. Once they are gone, they are gone! We have more info on the chair below.

"A custom carbon fiber top plate was created specially for the Pinnacle Edition chair, drawing inspiration from Automobili Lamborghini's iconic angular form. Carbon fiber is prized for its lightweight, exceptional strength, and aerodynamic performance, making it the material of choice for Lamborghini's fastest super sports cars. To ensure that it could be shaped properly and seamlessly incorporated into the chair, no effort was spared to understand carbon fiber as a material. Secretlab engineers painstakingly evaluated different types of carbon fiber, each with a unique weave pattern, thickness, and resin composition."

"The carbon fiber shell alone went through over 20 iterations, with multiple refinements to various stages of the manufacturing process, including curing and finishing. Multiple iterations were also required to optimize its structural design and find the right balance between strength, flexibility, and weight. The exquisite Alcantara® upholstery is plucked straight from Lamborghini cars, calling to mind the effortless luxury that has become synonymous with the House of Sant'Agata Bolognese. Its soft, suede-like texture exudes elegance and sophistication, and it combines that with a robust durability that keeps it looking pristine over time."

