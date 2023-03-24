SEGA Announces Sonic Origins Plus To Be Released In June Sonic Origins Plus will be released by SEGA this June, giving you several titles under a single game with Knuckles and Amy added to the mix.

SEGA revealed a brand new edition of Sonic Origins this week at GDC 2023, as players will be able to get their hands on Sonic Origins Plus this June. Capitalizing on the classic retro title released back in 2022, this version of the game will add all 12 Sonic Game Gear titles to the mix, along with all of the original classics players were able to get their hands on. This includes having Amy as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD, as well as playable Knuckles in Sonic CD. The company will be selling three different versions, as there will be a physical and digital edition of the game, as well as an expansion pack to the original game as DLC. We got more info below, as the game will be released on June 23rd, 2023.

Compilation of 16 Sonic the Hedgehog Titles: Sonic Origins Plus features 16 classic Sonic titles, including Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD, and 12 Game Gear games emulated and playable in the museum.

Collect a 20-page artbook of classic art and a reversible coversheet with never-before-seen art. The Definitive Way to Play Classic Sonic Games: Sonic Origins Plus is playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC with improved visual presentation, animation, and enhancements for the current generation.