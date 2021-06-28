SEGA Reveals Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

This morning, SEGA revealed their latest Demon Slayer game with Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. The game is being set for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles both current and next-gen in North America and Europe. The story for this one will take you through the Taisho Period in Japan, as you decide to become a demon slayer to avenge and possibly revive members of your family. You can check out more below as the game is currently slated to be released on October 15th, 2021.

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family. A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine… begins now!

The Hinokami Chronicles is a spectacular arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that lets players relive the memorable moments of "Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc" and "Mugen Train Arc". Follow Tanjiro through the story from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human. Players can expect: