SEGA Reveals Sonic The Hedgehog Double Packs For Nintendo Switch

SEGA reveals one of their first products you can tell are made for the holidays with two Sonic The Hedgehog Double Packs for Nintendo Switch. The company is basically doing you a service in a way as they're giving you two games in a single cartridge for a fraction of what they'd be together. as you can see from the packaging below, you can choose between either having Team Sonic Racing and Sonic Mania together in one game or Sonic Forces and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD. By all accounts, these are the full original games, meaning there's no bonus DLC or add-ons included since the art and info for Sonic Mania suggests it's just the standard version and not Sonic Mania Plus. Here's some added info on the games.

Each pack brings together unique gameplay styles. With Team Sonic Racing and Sonic Mania, fans will experience adrenaline-pumping races and speedy side-scrolling gameplay with familiar faces from the Sonic universe. With Sonic Forces and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, players can step into Sonic's shoes to become a hero in a world ridden with evil and race through stages and challenges with 10 thrilling Party Games as the fastest, most maneuverable monkey around.

Both of these packs will run you $40, which considering each of them was worth $60 at their original launch, you're looking at them costing a third of the original price. Not too shabby of a deal for a bunch of Sonic The Hedgehog titles. Both games are available through retailers, but there is no digital version on the Nintendo eShop, you can only get them in physical form. Which we're guessing was done to help out retail stores during the COVID-19 pandemic since the idea of Black Friday seems insane for anyone to do.