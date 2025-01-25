Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Curve Games, Draw Distance, Serial Cleaner

Serial Cleaner WIll Be Released On Mobile Devices

After already being out on PC for years, Curve Games will bring Serial Cleaner to mobile devices, as it arrives next month

Article Summary Serial Cleaner comes to mobile on February 11, bringing its 70s action-stealth fun to iOS and Android.

Step into Bob Leaner's shoes, a crime scene cleaner for mobsters in this stylish and strategic indie game.

Award-winning with humor and strategy, the game blends funky aesthetics and tactical planning.

Master stealth techniques, dodge cops, and clean up scenes across varied and complex levels.

Indie game developer Draw Distance and publisher Curve Games have confirmed they will bring Serial Cleaner over to mobile devices. If you haven't seen this one before, this is an action-stealth game set in the vibrant and gritty 1970s, where you play as a professional crime scene cleaner who must evade the cops and get the job done. The game has been out since 2017 and has several upgrades and content added to it since its release, with a ton of praise to match it. Now you'll be able to play this on both iOS and Android, as the game comes out on February 11.

Serial Cleaner

Serial Cleaner is an action-stealth game set in the vibrant and gritty 1970s, where you play as a professional crime scene cleaner. Your job is to clean up after mob hits and other criminal activities without getting caught by the police, who are always on the lookout. The game blends humor, strategy, and fast-paced action in a unique way that challenges your tactical thinking. Serial Cleaner is all about balancing quick reflexes with smart planning. You need to stay unseen, time your movements, and use the environment to your advantage while cleaning up the mess left behind by criminals!

You play as Bob Leaner, a regular guy who moonlights as a cleaner for mobsters, picking up odd jobs to earn money. Bob lives with his mother, and between taking her to bingo nights and doing chores, he gets calls from his shady underworld contacts to clean up after their messy work. The game embraces a funky 70s aesthetic, with bold colors, stylish minimalist art, and a soundtrack that evokes the period's funky and jazzy vibes. It's both lighthearted and gritty, offering a unique tone that stands out from more serious stealth games.

Crime Scene Cleanup:

Each level in Serial Cleaner is a crime scene where you must remove all evidence (bodies, weapons, blood, etc.) and make your escape without being spotted! You'll need to sneak around, dodge police patrols, and time your actions perfectly to avoid detection. Stealth Mechanics: The game focuses on stealth. The police officers patrol the area, and it's your job to study their movements and take advantage of blind spots to clean the scene, staying unseen. If they spot you, they'll give chase, and you'll need to escape quickly before being caught.

The game focuses on stealth. The police officers patrol the area, and it's your job to study their movements and take advantage of blind spots to clean the scene, staying unseen. If they spot you, they'll give chase, and you'll need to escape quickly before being caught. Create Your Solutions: Each level can be approached in different ways. You can use distractions (like knocking over objects or turning on equipment) to lure the police away, hide bodies in certain spots, or even hide yourself in tall grass or closets. Adapt and use your environment to your advantage!

Each level can be approached in different ways. You can use distractions (like knocking over objects or turning on equipment) to lure the police away, hide bodies in certain spots, or even hide yourself in tall grass or closets. Adapt and use your environment to your advantage! Challenging and Replayable: As you progress, the levels become more complex with additional mechanics like tighter spaces, more aggressive police, and more evidence to clean up. It's up to you to replay levels to improve your scores and times!

