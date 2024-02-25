Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: crea-ture Studios, Session: Skate Sim

Session: Skate Sim Releases New Schoolyard DLC

Session: Skate Sim has a brand new DLC for people looking to try something new, as players can now access the all-new Schoolyard DLC.

Article Summary Nacon and Creā-ture Studios unveil Session: Skate Sim's Schoolyard DLC.

New DLC offers a classic schoolyard map, complete with iconic skate spots.

Players can enjoy stair rails, tables, and custom spots with six new objects.

Available now for $8 on PC and consoles, including authentic skate terrain.

Nacon and Creā-ture Studios released a new pack of content for Session: Skate Sim, as players can now download the new Schoolyard DLC. This is taking back to the days when you used to go visit a school when it wasn't in session and just did tricks in all the places you didn't think you could. Or if the place was just too perfect not to come by and grind on the railings and practice leaping over objects like tables and benches. We have a trailer for you here and more info below about everything you can expect in this DLC, as it is available now on both PC and consoles for $8.

Session: Skate Sim – Schoolyard DLC

Urban skateboarding aficionados who enjoy perfecting their tricks in the game's various locations now have a new environment to discover, the "Schoolyard," inspired by the archetypal US high school. The school offers a variety of spots for skateboarders to enjoy, including stair rails, wooden benches, planters, and lunch tables. There are also six new objects making their appearance in the Object Dropper for players to customize the various spots on the map. The big ticket in this DLC is the Schoolyard map. As anyone who has ever watched a skate video can attest – Californian schools delivered a unique hybrid of street and park skating before modern skate parks were a thing. They had small rails, banks, picnic tables, benches, and a wide array of sets to huck yourself down. In order to pay homage to this terrain from the golden days of skating, we have compiled our favorite spots into one kick-ass schoolyard map! The map includes spots inspired by, but not limited to:

Hollywood 12 & 16

Carlsbad Gap

Sylmar 9

Skittles

LA High Rail

Walter Reed

Lockwood

Belmont 9

Muirlands 14

Elysian 18

Leap of faith

El Toro

