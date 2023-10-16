Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights 2

Seven Knights 2 Adds New Hero With The Hope Of Telus, Pallanus

Check out the latest update to arrive in Seven Knights 2, as the team at Netmarble has added a new hero named Pallanus.

Netmarble dropped a brand new addition into Seven Knights 2 this past week, as the game debuted a new hero with The Hope of Telus, Pallanus. Pallanus is a ranged Legendary+ hero, giving you the ability pull off some tricky shots from far out, as well as be a safe bet when it comes to dealing with bosses you don't want to get up close with right away. The game has also added Mythic Grade jewels in this update, as you now have a different way to further way to upgrade and customize heroes. We have more info on the update for you below.

"The Hope of Telus Pallanus, is an Attack type, ranged Legendary+ hero in Seven Knights 2. She applies Evade status to herself in the PVP field, and deploys an unremovable Vanguard when her HP drops below 50%. Pallanus deals DEF by ignoring damage to all enemies within a circular range around the target, and also unleashes additional damage proportional to her missing HP. Additionally, the new Sunshine Surfer Pallanus outfit has been added for this new hero. New Mythic grade Jewels are now available, where players can obtain ten different types of these Jewels by fusing Legendary+ Jewels. Three new events have been added and are available through October 25."

Check-In Event: Players who check in for seven days can earn Legendary Jewel Summon Vouchers and Rare~Legendary Jewel Summon Vouchers.

Players who check in for seven days can earn Legendary Jewel Summon Vouchers and Rare~Legendary Jewel Summon Vouchers. Special Mission Event: Rewards will be offered by playing Tag Match Arena. Players can earn Legendary Jewel Summon Vouchers and more (based on playtime).

Rewards will be offered by playing Tag Match Arena. Players can earn Legendary Jewel Summon Vouchers and more (based on playtime). Field Exploration Map Hot Time: Field Exploration map requirements will be reduced during the event period.

"The official sequel to Seven Knights, a game enjoyed by 60 million players globally, Seven Knights 2 takes place 20 years after the original and introduces beautiful open-world gameplay. The story centers on the Daybreak Mercenaries, who embark on a journey to find the last member of the Seven Knights, "Rudy," after a series of events involving a mysterious girl named Phiné. Stunning cinematics and graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4 will immerse players in this epic game story filled with unique characters and powerful bosses. Players can collect and develop their heroes and experience a new combat system with powerful ultimates and suppressors."

