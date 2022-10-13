Seven Knights 2 Adds Three New Heroes In Latest Update

Netmarble has released a new update this week for Seven Knights 2, as the game is adding three new heroes for you to play with. The heroes will add a little chaos to the game and present new challenges for you, along with a new scenario that you'll be able to test them out in. The update is currently live and available once you update the game, as we have the dev notes below about all the new additions.

Nia and her robotic masterpiece Bolt Z roar into battle as two separate playable characters. Autonomous Magical Weapon Bolt Z (Legendary +) is an Attack type, offensive hero with skills like: charge, electric shock and paralysis. Bolt Z shines when paired with his creator, Nia doubling on the 'charge' effect. Legendary Magical Engineer Nia (Legendary) enters Seven Knights 2 as a Universal type character with the ability to synergize with characters that have 'shock' related skills. Also added to the fold is the Blizzard Queen Lania (Legendary), a Defense type with high survivability as she becomes immune to wide-area skills without being targeted by enemies for a certain period of time. She also has the effect of increasing freeze damage, becoming a must-have for 'freeze' reliant teams. An additional Seven Knights 2 scenario update and a Jewel system have been added, and players also have the opportunity to participate in in-game events for added rewards, including:

Special Operations: Discard Fake Bolt Z! (Oct. 12 – Oct. 26): Players can find Fake Bolt Zs hidden throughout the game. Once salvaged, Fake Bolt Zs will become Purified Bolt Zs which can be used to obtain Nia's Soulstone pieces to summon the Legendary Hero for free. As a bonus, players can acquire the Mystic Parts Nia outfit for free once they collect all 10 Fake Bolt Zs.

