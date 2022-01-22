Seven Knights 2 Launces Special 77 Festival Event

Netmarble has launched a brand new event into Seven Knights 2 as players will be able to experience the 77 Festival for the next few weeks. The festival is currently running right now and will go all the way until February 16th, serving as the largest event in the game to date. Which isn't too hard to do as the festival itself is named for celebrating it being 77 days since the game was released. Those who join in will be able to take part in missions held throughout the week to achieve the final reward, which is the Legendary Hero Selection Ticket. During the seven-day period, those taking part will also have the chance to win special heroes and collect Legendary Equipment, as well as Pet Summon Tickets, various rubies, and several other items. We have a little more info about the event for you below along with an hour-long video from the devs going over what you can expect over the next few weeks.

Players can join missions throughout the week to achieve the final reward, the Legendary Hero Selection Ticket. During the seven-day period, fans will also have the chance to win heroes and collect Legendary Equipment, Pet Summon Tickets and various rubies, among other items. As part of this update, players can acquire the Legendary Hero 'Vindictive Blade Aquila' for the first time. The unique Vindictive Blade Aquila hero is a first support class legendary hero and has distinguishable strengths depending on its positioning. By strategically positioning the hero, it is capable of supporting allies and providing buffs to certain allies in the Arena. Players can also take part in a Growth Support and Draw Rate Up Events now through February 4th to earn Aquila's Soulstones and other items.