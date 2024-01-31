Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights 2

Seven Knights 2 Launches Its Own Lunar New Year Event

Netmarble has a new event for you to take part in on Seven Knights 2, as the game is getting it's own Lunar New Year event.

Expand your adventure to floor 105 in the Celestial Tower mode.

Grab exclusive Lunar New Year equipment and in-game items until February 14.

Participate in themed events for rewards like outfits and Hero Summon Tickets.

Netmarble has released a new update today for Seven Knight 2, giving the game a brand new event as they celebrate the Lunar New Year. This particular update will provide you with a new expansion to the Celestial Tower mode that will take you all the way up to floor 105. You'll also have access to some exclusive equipment that you'll only be able to get for a short period of time, as well as Lunar New Year events for you to take part in for the next couple of weeks. We have the details for you here as the event is now live.

Seven Knights 2 – Lunar New Year 2024

New Exclusive Equipment has been added to Seven Knights 2, including Steel Gauntlets from Kris, a powerful equipment that increases DEF and Block Efficiency, decreases Skill Cooldown scaling with Transcendence Level, and so on. The new equipment also applies Instant Death when using basic attacks in PvP fields when equipped by Hell Adjutant Knox. The Rachel's Boots, a Selected Rate Up Equipment, has also been added, which has additional effects applied based on class and revival. Players who enter the Celestial Tower's normal mode can experience expanded floors to Level 105. Seven Knights 2 is celebrating Lunar New Year with several in-game events that are now available through February 14, including:

Lunar New Years! Check-in Event: Checking in for ten days during the event period will reward players with a Lunar New Year Gift Bundle and an event Globe.

Checking in for ten days during the event period will reward players with a Lunar New Year Gift Bundle and an event Globe. Lunar New Years! Teo's Phoenix's Wings Special Mission: Clearing in-game missions in the Celestial Tower and daily missions provides the opportunity to obtain rewards, including the Vanquisher of Evil Teo's Phoenix's Wings outfit, Hero Summon Tickets, and Lunar New Year Coins.

Clearing in-game missions in the Celestial Tower and daily missions provides the opportunity to obtain rewards, including the Vanquisher of Evil Teo's Phoenix's Wings outfit, Hero Summon Tickets, and Lunar New Year Coins. Cosette's Lunar Shoot & Loot: Players can obtain multiple rewards, including Rubies and Lunar New Year Coins, using Cosette's Bullets obtained through Daily Missions, crafting, and other events.

