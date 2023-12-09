Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights 2

Seven Knights 2 Receives New 2023 Holiday Content

Netmarble has released the holiday update for Seven Knights 2, including the introduction of the Thic Rudy Remake they've added.

Netmarble released a new update this week for Seven Knights 2, as they have given the game a bunch of new holiday content to be played. This particular update comes with a remake for Mythic Rudy, which should be a treat for anyone who remembered the last time it came around. You'll also be able to snag new exclusive equipment, an exploration mode to try, and a variety of in-game events, which we have listed below.

"Mythic Rudy has been remade in this update by reorganized skills to be more effective for Instant Death. The frequency of Fear Effect has increased which allows it to be stronger with other heroes from the Instant Death deck. One of the original skills has also been changed to a Revival effect. Players can experience new exclusive equipment called Orly's Parasol. When equipped, Orly's Parasol increases DEF and decreases Skill Cooldown. It also increases damage scaling with Transcendence Level and increases Status Effect Accuracy Rate and ATK on the PVP field. The Expedition System has been added to Field Exploration. Additional rewards can be earned by using Maps when they are online. Players can set the number of explorations and stop any time they want. However, this system cannot be operated simultaneously with the existing Field Exploration."

Carnival Event (Dec. 6 through Feb. 14 for existing users; ongoing until further notice for new players): Clear daily missions for seven days and earn various rewards, including the Legendary+ Pet Selection Ticket and Legendary+ Jewel Summon Vouchers.

Clear daily missions for seven days and earn various rewards, including the Legendary+ Pet Selection Ticket and Legendary+ Jewel Summon Vouchers. Seven Knights 2 Check-In Event ( Dec. 6 – Dec. 20) : Players can check in for seven days and earn a variety of rewards, including December Festival Coins (x90) and Maps (x900).

( : Players can check in for seven days and earn a variety of rewards, including December Festival Coins (x90) and Maps (x900). Coin Crafting Event (Dec. 6 – Jan. 3): Craft multiple items using December Festival Coins and Phine's Special Coins. Rewards include Special Enhancement Stones and Summon Ticket Selection Boxes.

