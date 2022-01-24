Several Game Industry vets For New Studios Called New Tales

Today it was announced that several video game industry veteran developers came together to form a new studio they're calling New Tales. The company is comprised of people who previously worked for companies such as Blizzard, Ubisoft, SEGA, LucasArts, Activision, Sierra, and more. The company is being based out of Paris with a studio with the goal of publishing new and original IPs while providing services that focus on a global plan that they intend to provide developers through fair partnerships. We have more info on the studio for you below along with a quote from the company's new CEO.

Onboard from day one is New Tales President and Chief Executive Officer Cédric Maréchal, who has almost three decades of experience within the industry working for companies like Blizzard, Vivendi Games, SEGA and Cryo, and having previously served as International Senior Vice-President of Activision Blizzard.

Also on board are; Chief Operating Officer Benoit Dufour, himself a former International Vice President of Activision Blizzard who also worked at Vivendi Games; Chief Growth Officer Delphine Le Corre, previously Senior Director EMEA at Blizzard and who also worked at Vivendi Games; and Chief Content Officer Emmanuel Obert, former EMEA Director at Blizzard after an initial career at Ubisoft. They are supported by three senior advisers of game development, Kim Gresko, former Composite Artist at LucasArts and cofounder of Blue Silver Studios, Ray Gresko, previous Global Chief Development Officer at Blizzard and cofounder of Blue Silver Studios, and Julia Humphreys, former Overwatch Production Director at Blizzard and Senior Producer at Seven Studios.

"We have formed a team of passionate gamers with an unrivaled degree of experience, having grown some of the biggest IPs and player communities" says New Tales President and CEO Cédric Maréchal. "Gaming has rarely seen such an exciting time, fuelled by tons of innovation and creativity. However, the frequency of new releases keeps rising rapidly, reinforcing the need for great international publishing. New Tales is a one-stop-shop publishing solution where we're going to work with developers, as one united team, dedicated to maximizing success. We are also building our internal production capabilities to develop our own games and IPs. We are looking forward to joining forces with people who share our values and passion!"