Several More Publishers Confirmed To Attend E3 2021

The ESA announced this past week that they have confirmed several more publishers and companies to attend E3 2021. When the organizers first announced they would be coming back in 2021, they had revealed a few companies who were on board with their presentations that included Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, and WB Games. (Konami was also initially on board, but had to pull out of the event as they wouldn't have anything to show.) As we're getting closer to the event we're finding more names have signed on, and this week a number of high-profile names have come on baord. Joining the list of presenters are Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco, XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon, and Binge.com. Here's a brief quote from the ESA about these additions.

"E3 2021 is set to continue its legacy as the premier video game industry event as we add new publishers, sponsors and partners" said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. "We can't wait to share more details about this virtual event for audiences around the globe."

At the moment, we're not entirely sure what the entire linup is going to look like as there are still many possibilites for companies to branch off and do their own thing. We already know Ubisodft will be doing their own thing again this year with Ubisoft Forward just before E3 takes place, and we're sure Devolver Digital will be holding another Devolver Direct. There's still many companies out there who could join the event or join up with Summer Games Fest if they wanted to, among others. We'll keep tabs on updates, but it looks liek we won't know the final lineup until early June. E3 2021 will be taking place entirely online from June 12th-15th.