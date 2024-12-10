Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Donic Dream Team, Sonic Dash, Sonic Forces, Sonic Rumble

Several Sonic The Hedgehog Mobile Titles Get Updates For New Film

As SEGA prepares for the release of the next Sonic The Hedgehog movie, several mobile games have been given a new update for the film

Article Summary SEGA updates Sonic mobile games ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie release.

Unlock Movie Sonic and Shadow in Sonic Dash starting December 20, 2024.

Sonic Forces introduces Metro-city Zone with new tracks and characters.

Pre-register for Sonic Rumble to earn rewards and enjoy toy figure battles.

SEGA is preparing for the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film this month with a set of updates for all of their Sonic-themed mobile games. Three of the titles have updates coming either this week or next week, while one more is currently signing people up for pre-registration. We have all of the details below for them as its a good time to be a Sonic fan.

Sonic Dash

Win your favorite stars from the Sonic Movie starting December 20, 2024! Collect cards to unlock Movie Shadow and Movie Sonic, and pick-up daily collectibles to earn extra rewards! Sonic Dash+ on Apple Arcade will also be receiving Shadow-themed updates coming January 2025!

Sonic Forces

New Adventure. New Rival. Play as Movie Shadow, Movie Sonic, and all of your favorite characters in the Sonic Movie Mobile events starting December 12. Race through the all-new Metro-city Zone which includes 3 brand new tracks to put your skills to the test!

Sonic Dream Team

Playable Shadow and New Challenges starting December 18

Dive into Tails' Challenges and take control of Shadow! Experience special Challenge levels, earn new rewards, and unlock Shadow for use in Adventure.

Manipulate time with Shadow's special abilities, Chaos Control and Chaos Shift. Lock enemies and the environment in place as you tear through levels to achieve your goal.

New Powers!

Grab a new set of Powers to add to your loadouts through the new Shadow rewards!

Quick Grind, Perfect Jump, Chain Attack, and Perfect Boost are available for all characters, whilst Shadow can access the exclusive Double Chaos Shift, and Extended Chaos Control

New Music and statues!

Six new Shadow themed statues, and more fan-favorite music tracks have been added to Tails' Challenges for players to expand collections.

New Tutorial

A fully reworked tutorial level has been added to help new players get to grips with the game. There's never been a better time to try Sonic Dream Team!

Sonic Rumble

Pre-registration for Sonic Rumble opens today, which allows both mobile and PC users to sign up to be notified as soon as the game becomes available and earn a variety of unique in-game rewards. Fans can pre-register now through their preferred app store, or the official Sonic Rumble website. All pre-registered players will receive a collection of in-game extras, and true to the multiplayer nature of the game, the Sonic community is invited to band together to collect the best rewards. As the number of pre-registered fans increases, more rewards will become available, including 5000 Rings which can be used to purchase in-game items, emotes and character companions featuring the adorable Chao, a Garnet Knuckles skin, and a skin from the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.

Sonic Rumble offers a different take on the beloved Sonic formula, transforming iconic Sonic characters into toy figures who compete in thrilling battle royale challenges. Players will race to collect Rings, use power-ups, and outmaneuver opponents in a vibrant and chaotic environment created by long-time Sonic nemesis, Dr. Eggman. With a focus on fast-paced action, strategic gameplay, and deep customization options, Sonic Rumble aims to appeal to both long-time Sonic fans and newcomers alike.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!