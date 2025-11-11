Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Cresselia, pokemon, Tales of Transformation
Shadow Cresselia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation
Shadow Cresselia will come to Five-Star Shadow Raids in Pokémon GO this November. Defeat it using these top counters and tips.
- Shadow Cresselia headlines Pokémon GO’s November Five-Star Shadow Raids during Tales of Transformation.
- Best counters include Dawn Wings Necrozma, Mega Gengar, Darkrai, and powerful Shadow or Mega types.
- Four trainers with strong teams and Purified Gems can defeat Shadow Cresselia efficiently in raids.
- Legendary Shiny rate is about 1 in 20; use Great or Excellent throws and Golden Razz Berries for best odds.
The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Cresselia, who will have a stint as the Legendary Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Shadow Cresselia Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Cresselia counters as such:
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Regigigas: Ghost-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip
- Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing
- Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing
- Mega Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Cresselia with efficiency.
- Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike
- Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball
- Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Shadow Cresselia can be defeated by four trainers. It may be easier if you and the other players use Purified Gems. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.