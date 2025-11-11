Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Cresselia, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Shadow Cresselia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Shadow Cresselia will come to Five-Star Shadow Raids in Pokémon GO this November. Defeat it using these top counters and tips.

Article Summary Shadow Cresselia headlines Pokémon GO’s November Five-Star Shadow Raids during Tales of Transformation.

Best counters include Dawn Wings Necrozma, Mega Gengar, Darkrai, and powerful Shadow or Mega types.

Four trainers with strong teams and Purified Gems can defeat Shadow Cresselia efficiently in raids.

Legendary Shiny rate is about 1 in 20; use Great or Excellent throws and Golden Razz Berries for best odds.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Cresselia, who will have a stint as the Legendary Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Cresselia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Cresselia counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Shadow Regigigas: Ghost-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Shadow Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Mega Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Cresselia with efficiency.

Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Cresselia can be defeated by four trainers. It may be easier if you and the other players use Purified Gems. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

