Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Receives New Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, as Mimimi Games has given one last look before the game launches.

Indie game developer and publisher Mimimi Games announced a brand new game on the way called Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. The game officially launches later today for PC on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, as well as Xbox Series X|S and PS5 for consoles. But before that, the last trailer for the game is out this morning, showing off one last glimpse of the title before you can play it. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Embark on a journey with cursed pirate Afia and seek the legendary Black Pearls to revive a cursed crew of your own. Each of your eight shipmates is a playable character with an individual personality and armed with unique supernatural powers. Launch friend or foe with Gaëlle's magical cannon, use Mr. Mercury's soul anchor to open a magic portal, or dash across spacetime for split-second stealth attacks with Afia's mythical sword. Pull off an epic heist and salvage a mysterious treasure of otherworldly power to defy the army of the Inquisition. Infiltrate their fortresses. Sneak behind enemy lines. Cleverly combine the magical skills of your crew to take out a variety of enemies with carefully considered tactics. Feel like a brilliant mastermind when your plan clicks perfectly into place!"

"Join The Red Marley, a ghost ship with a living soul. On deck, plan your next adventure or just hang out with your crew mates while they enjoy their un-life. Get to know these legendary cursed pirates of the Lost Caribbean. With individual character missions, find out about their backstories, learn who they are, and what led them on their cursed journeys. Go ashore on a variety of exotic islands in the Lost Caribbean. From locales oozing with cursed soul magic to tropical beaches and lively pirate shanty towns: Every island is a unique hand-crafted sandbox where adventures await in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew."

"Freely select your crew members before embarking on each mission. Utilize their unique abilities to find new strategies against the forces of the Inquisition. Plot your own path to enter and exit each island, be stealthy or more head-on in your play style, and use the environment to your advantage. It's your playground to experiment in! The powerful time-manipulating magic of your ghost ship is yours to wield. Pause time to consider your strategic choices or queue up multiple character actions. Capture a memory of every passing moment to instantly return to if things go south. Change your approach and tactics to discover your own unique solutions to each moment in the game – in your own time!"

