Shadow Man: Remastered Reveals New Images Showing Before & After

Nightdive Studios and Valiant Entertainment revealed new screenshots today showing off the new look for Shadow Man: Remastered. Nightdive has had a successful run of revamping older titles from the '90s that people love and adore and giving them a new life on modern consoles. Some of their games include System Shock: Enhanced Edition, Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Blood: Fresh Supply, and Strife: Veteran Edition. Now we're getting our first look at how this game will be changed, and so far, it's looking pretty good. We have before-and-after screenshots from the company below, which you can see have some dramatic changes while still retaining the look of the game. Enjoy checking them out as the game will be released sometime in 2021.

Shadow Man is the brave and powerful supernatural hero who protects humanity from the sinister demons that lurk in the Deadside and spill into our world. The video game Shadow Man was originally developed by Acclaim Studios and published for the PC, PlayStation, Nintendo 64, and Dreamcast console in 1999. Considered a "lost classic" for years, the PC version of the game was published again in its original form by Nightdive Studios in 2014. Nightdive Studios' Shadow Man: Remastered adds a host of features in addition to console support: 4K widescreen display

Dynamic shadow mapping

Dynamic per-pixel lighting

Antialiasing, and other post-process effects

Higher density of particle effects

Refined art, audio, and assets

Refined gameplay experience

Reintroduction of missing content cut from the original game

Xbox, PS4, Controller Pro support with dual analog stick control

HDR Rendering