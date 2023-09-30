Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Moltes, pokemon, Shadow Raids
Shadow Moltres Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventues Abound
Our Shadow Moltres Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will instruct you how take down this Shadow Legendary Pokémon in Raids during October 2023.
Spooky Season has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Darkrai and the Shiny release of Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids, returning Ghost-types in Mega Raids, and Shadow Moltres with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all month. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Moltres. Let's get into it.
Top Shadow Moltres Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Moltres counters as such:
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Sldie
- Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Moltres with efficiency.
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Therian Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Shadow Moltres can be defeated with two trainers, but only if enough Purifed Gems are used to take it down to its non-Enraged state quickly. If Shadow Moltres remains enraged, you will need at least four or more Trainers in order to defeat this Shadow Raid in Pokémon GO. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Shadow Legendary Raids is currently unknown.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.