Shadow Moltres Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventues Abound

Our Shadow Moltres Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will instruct you how take down this Shadow Legendary Pokémon in Raids during October 2023.

Spooky Season has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Darkrai and the Shiny release of Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids, returning Ghost-types in Mega Raids, and Shadow Moltres with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all month. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Moltres. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Moltres Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Moltres counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Sldie

Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Moltres with efficiency.

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Therian Forme Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Moltres can be defeated with two trainers, but only if enough Purifed Gems are used to take it down to its non-Enraged state quickly. If Shadow Moltres remains enraged, you will need at least four or more Trainers in order to defeat this Shadow Raid in Pokémon GO. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Shadow Legendary Raids is currently unknown.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

