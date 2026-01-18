Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Another Angle Games, Shadow of the Road

Shadow of the Road Pushes Release Window Into 2026

After failing to release the game in 2025, Shadow of the Road has had its launch window pushed into 2026, with a new trailer

Owlcat Games and Another Angle Games dropped a new trailer for Shadow of the Road, while confirming a new launch window for the game. Unsurprisingly, the new window is 2026, after promising and failing to deliver on their projected 2025 launch. But we still don't have a clue of roughly when they're aiming for as its still in development. So for now, enjoy the latest trailer above while we wait for more details.

Shadow of the Road

In Shadow of the Road, explore the rich tapestry of alternative 19th-century Japan as the Boshin War approaches a bitter and bloody end. Players will immerse themselves in a world that combines tradition and modernity, Japanese mythology, and steampunk technology. Enter the struggle between the Shogun and the Emperor and delve into captivating narratives, leading a diverse group of adventurers through a dynamic, enchanting realm where decisions shape destiny.

Your Story: Join a daring journey led by Tokugawa's spymaster, who recruits ronin warriors Satoru and Akira to protect a boy with immense, uncontrollable powers. As the adventure intensifies, they are joined by characters, each of whom has their own history and motivation. Together, they confront escalating challenges, striving to reclaim their honor and change the course of the war.

Join a daring journey led by Tokugawa's spymaster, who recruits ronin warriors Satoru and Akira to protect a boy with immense, uncontrollable powers. As the adventure intensifies, they are joined by characters, each of whom has their own history and motivation. Together, they confront escalating challenges, striving to reclaim their honor and change the course of the war. Your Choices: Every choice guides these characters along unique paths, shaping who they become. Player decisions will determine if they form new bonds, sever lifelong friendships, or mend family ties.

Your Team: Take on the role of a master strategist and become an entire team of characters with a variety of backgrounds and skills, each with their own motivations, desires, and fears… and set them on unique paths.

Your Fight: Experience turn-based combat with a samurai tactical vibe. Each team member brings unique abilities to the battlefield, and their personal goals and relationships influence every encounter. Master these dynamics and strategic maneuvers to lead the team to victory

