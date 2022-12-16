The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 11: Pikachu & Raichu

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the biggest icon of the franchise in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Man, oh man! Pikachu fans are really getting treated in recent sets. The direct previous set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, had a terrific Pikachu common in the main set and FOUR Pikachu chase cards in the Trainer Gallery subset including a Character Rare, Character Super Rare V, Character Super Rare VMAX, and Black & Gold VMAX. Now, we're getting yet another Pikachu common in Silver Tempest which sees artist Souichirou Gunjima illustrate Pikachu hanging out with Pikaclones Dedenne from Alola and Togedemaru from Kalos.

Pikachu of course evolves into Raichu, who gets a solid uncommon card here illustrated by Megumi Mizutani who uses a textured, warbly line style making for a unique illustration that captures Raichu's moodiness well. Pikachu gets so much love and appears on so many Ultra Rares that Raichu often gets left out, so it's nice to see it here.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.