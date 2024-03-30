Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: grasshopper manufacture, Shadows Of The Damned

Shadows Of The Damned: Hella Remastered Announced

Shadows Of The Damned: Hella Remastered is getting a release from NetEase Games, as it will arrive on PC and consoles later this year.

Remaster to feature enhanced graphics, audio, and refined controls for PC and consoles.

Action-packed journey with Garcia and Johnson through the twisted Underworld.

Demons grow stronger in the dark and weaker in the light, guiding combat strategy.

NetEase Games announced they will be working with the Goichi "Suda51" Suda-led Grasshopper Manufacture to release Shadows Of The Damned: Hella Remastered. This version of the game will bring to life the 2011 action-adventure game to a brand new audience, with improved graphics, remastered audio, improved controls, and a few extra surprises. We have more info on it below with the PAX East trailer above, as it will be released later this year for PC and all three major consoles.

Shadows Of The Damned: Hella Remastered

A hot-blooded, hellishly twisted, feverishly filthy, love and hate filled road trip. Join the crass Garcia Hotspur and his boney buddy, Johnson, as they traverse the depths of the Underworld to steal back Garcia's kidnapped lover, Paula, from the clutches of Fleming, the Lord of the Underworld. Let the soul of rock 'n' roll run loose in the heart of the twisted hellscape that is the Underworld. Make it through fiendishly funky dungeons with the powers of light and dark. The powers of light and dark pave your path forward. Like ravers in a nightclub, demons are emboldened by the dark, but grow weak when exposed to the light. Use your buddy Johnson to blast your way through the darkness of the Underworld.

