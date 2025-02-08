Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palindrome Interactive, Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings

Shadowveil: Legend Of The Five Rings Release Date Announced

Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings has an official release date, as the new game will be released in early March for Steam

Article Summary Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings launches March 6, 2025, on Steam with a demo available during Steam Next Fest.

Set in feudal Japan-inspired Rokugan, players lead samurai to defend against Shadowlands' monstrous invasion.

Strategic decisions shape your journey, with card-based mechanics for samurai skills and powerful synergies.

Explore paths in the Shadowlands, revealing secrets and facing challenges with rewarding, tactical gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Palindrome Interactive has confirmed the release date for Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings. The team released a brand-new trailer for the game this week, confirming the game would be released on March 6, 2025, for PC via Steam. Along with the release date, the team confirmed that they will release a free demo for the game during Steam Next Fest, which will be available from February 24 until March 3.

Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings

Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings takes place in the land of Rokugan, a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan where clans of samurai, spellcasters, and courtiers vie for victory on the battlefield and prestige in the Imperial Court. While conflict and political intrigues divide the clans, the true threat lies beyond the vast Carpenter Wall in the Shadowlands, where hordes of monsters, demons, and undead prepare to invade Rokugan in the name of their fallen master. You are the commander. Your role is to focus on the big picture, make the big decisions, and let your forces handle the execution of them. Make impactful decisions on how to guide the expedition's journey through the Shadowlands, who to bring, what cards to equip, what new paths to unlock and build your strategy to achieve your long-term goals.

Gather and equip both ability and item cards to your samurai, making them even stronger as you progress. Building powerful synergies/combinations between your party members will be crucial in determining the outcome of each battle. Recruit new samurai, unlock new classes, level up and improve along different paths to grow your party stronger for each run. As your party grows in ability and size, you will be better equipped to face the dangers that lie deeper in the Shadowlands.

Deploy your scouts wisely to reveal the secrets of each path and determine the best route through the treacherous Shadowlands. Each path presents unique opportunities and challenges, offering greater rewards or more formidable adversaries. As you delve deeper, the surroundings become increasingly twisted, corrupt, and intricate. See your glorious planning pay off as your samurai execute your strategies in battle, without the need for real-time micromanagement. Positioning, who you send into battle, and what abilities and items you equip will shape your party's ability to be victorious against the many enemies you face along your journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!