Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asobism Company, ShapeHero Factory

ShapeHero Factory Releases Brand-New Major Update

ShapeHero Factory has been given a new massive update this week, including giving the game a new mode as well as a new hero

Article Summary ShapeHero Factory launches a major 2026 update packed with new content and features

New game mode Minions' Dan Dojo challenges players to optimize factories with no battles or time limits

Introducing new hero Dullahan, who summons clones and applies burn for unique tactical play

Update adds box selecting, new lobby themes, and extended BGM tracks for enhanced gameplay

Indie game developer and publisher Asobism Company has released a new massive update for ShapeHero Factory, which you can download right now. This it a totally free update that adds in a new game mode, a new hero, themes for lobbies, box selecting, and more. We have the finer details below from the devs for you to check out.

January 2026 Update

New Game Mode – Minions' Dan Dojo : Minions' Dan Dojo is a whole new way to play ShapeHero Factory ! In this mode, there are no battles or time limits. Instead, use limited resources to optimize your factory to earn in-game achievements. The Dojo is a major new addition sure to catch the eye of traditional factory builder game fans.

New Hero – Dullahan : The new Minion Master Dullahan joins the factory, using their powers to target the closest enemies. It can summon four clones of itself and apply burn to enemies it attacks. Dullahan's recipe can be obtained from a Surprise Event in-game.

Box Selecting: The long-requested box-selecting feature is now here, letting players select facilities in a 12×12 area to move, delete and copy. (Copy and Paste is only usable in Free Control mode for game balance.)

Lobby Themes: Enjoy four new lobby themes, each available for 100 Arcane Knowledge Points.

Extended Tracks: Short BGM loops have been extended into full-length BGM tracks. You can swap between short and long music in the options menu!

ShapeHero Factory

In the world of ShapeHero Factory, players are tasked with saving the world from The Great Calamity, previously sealed within the Book of Magic. To defeat this dark apocalypse, you will need to harness the power of adorable Minions to create tiny heroes. Since heroes can't be directly controlled, employing a top-down strategy is essential. With each wave of enemies growing stronger, you'll need to strategically utilize unique artifacts earned as rewards to bolster your factory and defend your position. Survive the challenging battles ahead and confront The Great Calamity waiting for you at the end.

Mass-Produce Heroes: Start with basic shapes like squares, triangles, and circles, and watch as your factory transforms them into different soldiers with unique capabilities.

Start with basic shapes like squares, triangles, and circles, and watch as your factory transforms them into different soldiers with unique capabilities. Engaging Roguelite Tower-Defense Combat: Instead of controlling your heroes, you dictate where they go using your factory construction's layout, and randomly generated artifacts and upgrades will ensure that every run is unique.

Instead of controlling your heroes, you dictate where they go using your factory construction's layout, and randomly generated artifacts and upgrades will ensure that every run is unique. Obtain Grand Knowledge: Collect Grand Knowledge using the enhancement points you gain from combat to unlock permanent abilities.

Collect Grand Knowledge using the enhancement points you gain from combat to unlock permanent abilities. A Delightful Storybook Setting: Everything in the game takes place on a blank scroll spread out across a table in an old, quaint house, and only you can defeat the calamity that awaits in the mystical Grim Grimoire.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!