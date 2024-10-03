Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DJ Diesel, shaq, Shaquille O'neal

Shaquille O'Neal Appears As DJ Diesel In The Fortnite Shop Tomorrow

Shaquille O’Neal will become available in the Fortnite shop this week, along with his alter ego, DJ Diesel, bringing the beats

Article Summary Shaquille O'Neal debuts in Fortnite shop as DJ Diesel with exciting new outfits.

Choose from regular Shaq and LEGO-inspired DJ Diesel styles for unique gameplay flair.

Unlock Shaq's exclusive emotes: One N Twos and Shaq Shimmy to spice up your moves.

Shaq blends sports, music, and gaming, bringing his larger-than-life persona to Fortnite Island.

A new and interesting addition is coming to Fortnite this week as Epic Games revealed that Shaquille O'Neal and his alter ego, DJ Diesel, are coming to the shop. As you can see here, you'll have the option of a regular and a LEGO version, but that's not all as they'll come with their own cosmetics, emotes, and more. We have more details below as they drop tomorrow morning.

Shaquille O'Neal x Fortnite

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless ventures. O'Neal is a universally recognized figure in sports, entertainment, and pop culture. His music career began with the release of four rap albums with his first, Shaq Diesel, which went platinum. Today, he is known worldwide as DJ Diesel. His DJ business has become a global enterprise, with his SHAQ's Bass All-Stars Festival and Shaq's Fun House—an immersive event series combining live performances, carnival rides, and celebrity appearances.

Shaq (DJ Diesel) Outfit – A true Shaq of all trades, channel Shaq's music alter ego with this reactive Outfit that lights up as you rack up eliminations Also comes in the all-black Festival Headliner Variant

A true Shaq of all trades, channel Shaq's music alter ego with this reactive Outfit that lights up as you rack up eliminations Super Shaq Outfit – Become the larger-than-life superstar himself, with seven different colors to choose from

Become the larger-than-life superstar himself, with seven different colors to choose from Two Emotes – Fuel some fire tracks with the One N Twos Emote and show off Shaq's signature shimmy with the Shaq Shimmy Emote

"I conquered the court, rocked stadiums, and now it's time to dominate Fortnite!" says Shaquille O'Neal. "Each chapter of my career has been about breaking boundaries and creating epic experiences through sports, music, and entertainment that bring people together. Stepping into Fortnite is an exciting, new frontier for me that allows me to blend my love for music with the thrill of gaming. Get ready because I'm bringing the heat to the island!"

