Shatter Remastered Deluxe Arrives On Consoles & PC In November

Pikpok revealed they will be releasing Shatter Remastered Deluxe for both PC and consoles in early November. In case you haven't had a chance to check this one out, this is a fully remastered version of the 2009 title. With all the bells and whistles you could come to expect from a remastered title as it has all the content from the first game with all the bonus content you could possibly ever want included in this edition. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as the team have the release date currently set for November 2nd, 2022, on PC and all three major consoles.

Demolish your way through 10 challenging worlds and 9 intense bosses, using the innovative 'Suck and Blow' mechanic to manipulate the ball in your favour, destroy bricks, and rack up incredible high scores. Then utilize special power-ups like the Unstoppaball and Maneuveraball to defy physics, sending the ball in tight curves or charging straight through blocks to shatter anything in your path. Don't forget to gather shards to charge up power before unleashing the unstoppable onslaught of your special attack, Shardstorm. Keep the excitement going with 4 unique game modes: Story, Endless, Boss Rush, and Time Attack. Challenge your friends with local co-op in Endless Co-op Multiplayer and Time Attack Co-op Multiplayer or tackle the global leaderboard to claim your place in Shatter history.

"When [Shatter Remastered Deluxe] was first released in 2009, the original Shatter flipped the brick-breaking genre on its head," said Mario Wynands, CEO, PikPok. "We're thrilled to bring this action-packed title to console and Steam players in a completely remastered package, featuring beautiful 4K visuals, enhanced VFX, and an upgraded 5.1 soundtrack. Revisiting and updating this classic has been a delight as we also work on other exciting unannounced new projects behind the scenes."