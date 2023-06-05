Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Les Enfants Terribles, sherlock holmes, vr, Vrisch

Sherlock Holmes: The Case Of The Hung Parliament Unveiled For VR

If you're looking for a new VR experience with a taste of mystery, there's a new Sherlock Holmes game coming to Meta Quest.

Immersive theatre group Les Enfants Terribles and VR developer Vrisch have revealed their new game, Sherlock Holmes: The Case Of The Hung Parliament. The two have joined forces to bring the theater experience to VR in this co-op mystery title in which the troupe will be playing out a Holmes-type mystery, and it will be up to you as a group to solve it together. The game is set to be released via the App Lab store on June 15th, but until then, enjoy the preview of it down below.

"The Home Secretary, The Foreign Secretary, and the Lord Chancellor have all been found hanging in their own chambers. Each victim died on their birthday. On that day, they all received a card with a mysterious quote written on it, and now the Prime Minister himself has received one; but what does this mean? Where's Sherlock? And will you be able to solve the case before the clock strikes midnight and the murderer strikes again? Combining the worlds of immersive theatre and cutting-edge VR video technology, Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Hung Parliament is a unique Meta experience that can be enjoyed over and over again."

Immerse yourself in the world of Sherlock Holmes, examine crime scenes with his famous magnifying glass and learn all about the case from Doctor Watson himself.

Visit Holmes' 'Mind Fortress' to construct your case using the clues you have picked up at the locations spread around London.

Play with up to three other friends to pool your deductive skills and solve the case.

Meet and interrogate a collection of malevolent misfits, all of whom have good reason to carry out such diabolical deeds.

The clock is ticking, and the killer must be found before the Prime Minister himself falls foul of the fiendish felon.

Experience this unique mix of VR deduction game, live performances, and an enthralling adventure with the world's most famous fictional detective.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!