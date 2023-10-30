Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Magical Delicacy, Skaule

Magical Delicacy Reveals More Info About The Main Character

Whitethorn Games has more info about Magical Delicacy as we learn about the game's main character and what they're up to.

Article Summary New info unveiled about the protagonist, Flora, in the upcoming game Magical Delicacy.

Two witch covens, the Shena Circle and the Keskar Dawn, exist within the game universe.

The game will offer a blend of Metroidvania platforming and wholesome cooking elements.

Unlock enchanting recipes, explore the town of Grat, and delve into a magical narrative.

Indie game developer Skaule (Steven Kaule) and publisher Whitethorn Games released new info about the witch you'll play in Magical Delicacy. We got to learn more about the main protagonist, Flora, as she journeys into town to become better at her craft while later running into fellow witches who present their own challenges. We have the rundown of notes about it below, as the game is set to be released sometime in 2024.

"As you enter the bustling adventurer harbor town of Grat, you will stumble upon two witch covens operating as the guardians of magic: the Shena Circle and the Keskar Dawn. Their goals align, but their beliefs and ways of handling situations could not be more different, resulting in an ongoing rivalry between the two groups. The Shena Circle is a coven of witches who believe the river that runs through the island where Grat is located is the sole sacred source of the Mist, which allows them to wield water-based magic. These witches believe everything coming from the Mist must be accepted as a nourishing gift to the greater good of the town."

"On the other hand, The Keskar Dawn is a group of vigilante magi who seek to protect magical beings and oppose the increased research by adventures and academics alike in their safe haven, the river's wellspring. The Keskar Dawn wields umbral magic and believes leaving the river wellspring untouched will be the best for Grat. As Flora becomes more familiar with Grat, she will meet the Shenai witch, Cassia, and the Keskar magus, Tauno, who both have much to teach her. Will their rivalry get in the way of Flora's goals?"

"In this Metroidvania-inspired wholesome cooking game, players will take on the role of Flora, a young witch who cooks magical delicacies from a vast collection of ingredients in her shop. Explore the unfamiliar town of Grat and deliver these tasty treats to the townsfolk, learn new ways to traverse, discover secrets, and experience a unique and witchy world one dish at a time."

Enchanted Recipes: collect new recipes and ingredients through trade, questing, and exploring throughout the town of Grat.

collect new recipes and ingredients through trade, questing, and exploring throughout the town of Grat. Bewitching Appetites: learn an extensive cooking system, allowing for creative choices to fulfill even the oddest orders.

learn an extensive cooking system, allowing for creative choices to fulfill even the oddest orders. Magical Narratives: experience a linear story with many optional encounters and free play opportunities.

experience a linear story with many optional encounters and free play opportunities. Charmed Environments: traverse a 2D platformer inspired by Metroidvanias, gain new abilities, reach new areas, and unlock shortcuts.

