World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic Confirms May 20 Release

Blizzard Entertainment revealed that World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic will be out on May 20, along with some additional info.

New races Worgen & Goblin and profession Archaeology added.

Pre-expansion updates begin April 30, featuring Azeroth changes.

Improved leveling, dungeon system, and expanded collections UI.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed some new details for World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic, as we now know it will arrive on May 20. The content will bring Deathwing back to Azeroth in one of the biggest battles the game has ever seen and one of the more memorable additions in the earlier days of WoW. Players will be able to dive into the content on May 20, but before that, we have the dev notes of what you can expect to see.

Cataclysm Classic will usher in a new era for WoW Classic with an improved leveling experience, a new dungeon difficulty system, and more! Ahead of the launch, players will begin to see and experience some of the changes in the pre-expansion update that will go live starting April 30 with the completion of regional maintenance and include:

New World Changes: Permanent changes to Azeroth's landscapes in the wake of Deathwing's destructive escape from Deepholm.

Permanent changes to Azeroth's landscapes in the wake of Deathwing's destructive escape from Deepholm. New Races: Worgen & Goblin: Play as the enigmatic and fierce Worgen, cursed citizens of Gilneas who have tamed their wild instincts as they seek allies in the Alliance. Aid the shipwrecked Bilgewater Cartel Goblins as they seek a new home in the Horde in the wake of Deathwing's destruction of their island nation.

Play as the enigmatic and fierce Worgen, cursed citizens of Gilneas who have tamed their wild instincts as they seek allies in the Alliance. Aid the shipwrecked Bilgewater Cartel Goblins as they seek a new home in the Horde in the wake of Deathwing's destruction of their island nation. New Profession : Archeology: Archaeology allows players to explore dig sites across Azeroth to learn more about the history of the world's storied races while earning rewards in the process.

Archaeology allows players to explore dig sites across Azeroth to learn more about the history of the world's storied races while earning rewards in the process. Some Changes : A limited number of features will be new to Cataclysm Classic that were not originally available when the expansion first launched in 2010: Increased & Streamlined Leveling : with a faster cadence for content updates, leveling speeds will be adjusted to give players the ability to jump into the new expansion quicker. Expanded collections UI: first introduced in Wrath Classic, this will enable account-wide management of the new transmogrification system. And more: The pre-expansion update will also give players the ability to explore new race/class combinations, updated talent trees, and streamlined leveling in classic zones.

: A limited number of features will be new to Cataclysm Classic that were not originally available when the expansion first launched in 2010:

