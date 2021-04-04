Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Gets A New Trailer

This past week, Atlus unleashed a new trailer showing off more of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster. For those who are familiar with the game, the new trailer (which you can check out down at the bottom) highlights a lot of the improvements to the gameplay and the design. While there are some fun improvements over the way it looks, keep in mind, the game came out in 2003. Unless they did an entire remake of the game, there's only so much you can do with PS2-level graphics. But it certainly does feel like an upgrade to the classic as you will play as the Demi-fiend and help decide the fate of the world. The game is set to be released on May 25th, 2021, on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PS4. However, if you pre-order the game you'll be able to play it four days in advance on May 21st, no matter what platform.

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of Gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs. Reawaken your inner demon in a modernized version of the acclaimed Atlus classic, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster. This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes: Remastered 3D models and backgrounds.

Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels, including an easier difficulty level MERCIFUL as free DLC

Suspend save – save your progress whenever you need!

Voiced audio – choose between Japanese and English VO.

An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha.