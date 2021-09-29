Shin Megami Tensei V Unveils English Cast Reveal Trailer

Atlus has released a new trailer this morning for Shin Megami Tensei V showing off the English voice cast for the game. Some of the big voice reveals for this one have Jeannie Tirado as Tao Isonokami, Mark Whitten as Yuzuru Atsuta, Ashlyn Madden as Miyazu Atsuta, Stuart Allan as Ichiro Dazai, Sean Crisden as Hayao Koshimizu, Cissy Jones as Abdiel, Ben Lepley as Shohei Yakumo, Laura Post as Nuwa, and Daman Mills as Aogami. Enjou the look at the game with the English voice cast below as the game will be released on November 12th.

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at…but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da'at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world in Shin Megami Tensei V. Unfold an allusive story filled with tragic choices, make sacrifices to uphold your ideals as you pursue light or covet darkness to discover your role in the new world.

Fight through a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn Battle System, pinpoint enemy weaknesses so you can perform consecutive actions but make one mistake and it may be your last.

Turn formidable foes into worthy allies by recruiting them via negotiations, then fuse them to create demons customized to fit your playstyle.

Explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo, fully rendered in stunning 3D utilizing Unreal Engine 4, a first for the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shin Megami Tensei V — English Cast Reveal | Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/RBjMUHl_Qyo)