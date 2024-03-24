Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Launch Date Moved Up

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is still coming out in June, only now, Atlus has decided to move it up to be released a week earlier.

Article Summary Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance release date is now June 14, a week earlier than planned.

Atlus has not specified the reason behind the early launch of the highly anticipated game.

The game features a new Canon of Vengeance, alongside the original Canon of Creation.

Enhanced battle system, demon merging, and exploration expand on Shin Megami Tensei V's success.

Atlus confirmed this past week they have a new release date for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, as the game will now be launched earlier in June. The move is pretty short and to the point, as it was originally set to come out on June 21 but now has been pushed up a week to June 14. They really didn't give any explanation for the move or why it was so vital than it moved up a week. But hey, if the game is finished to the point where they're ready to move it up, so be it.

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at… but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and the two of them unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. Demons attack humans and seek to create a world of chaos.​ Bethel, an organization that seeks to protect God's order. ​Caught up in the conflict between the two, while exploring Da'at, ​the protagonist meets and starts traveling with Yoko Hiromine.​ Using magic, Yoko and the main character stand together on the front line.

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks the protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He finds himself in a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at. Before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that can be enjoyed by existing and new fans. At the start of the game, players will choose between two paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, an enigmatic cohort of demons called the Qadištu, a new dungeon and map to explore. Additionally, the original Shin Megami Tensei V battle system, demon merging, and field exploration have been evolved and expanded in this newest entry in the series.

