Shin Megami Tensei V Will Release On Switch This November

Atlus revealed this morning that they will be releasing Shin Megami Tensei V exclusively for the Nintendo Switch this coming November. The company officially launched pre-orders for the game today, which will be coming out on November 13th both digitally and physically. This includes a Fall of Man Premium Edition and a launch edition featuring a SteelBook while supplies last. You can check out the latest trailer below as well as check out all the pre-order options on the official website.

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonists walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at… but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da'at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world. Unfold an allusive story filled with tragic choices, make sacrifices to uphold your ideals as you pursue light or covet darkness to discover your role in the new world.

Fight through a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn Battle System, pinpoint enemy weaknesses so you can perform consecutive actions but make one mistake and it may be your last.

Turn formidable foes into worthy allies by recruiting them via negotiations, then fuse them to create demons customized to fit your playstyle.

Explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo, fully rendered in stunning 3D utilizing Unreal Engine 4, a first for the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shin Megami Tensei V — Gameplay Trailer | Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/1TusbTpV8Ac)