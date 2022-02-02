Shiny Espurr Is Now Live In Pokémon GO: Here's How To Catch It

It has happened! We finally have Shiny Espurr in Pokémon GO. Espurr was the first Kalos species to be released in the game. It debuted in raids as a special surprise the day before the first was of Kalos species dropped and I remember being thrilled at the prospect of it being raid/egg exclusive. While this kind of exclusivity can be annoying, this was a case of hope. You see, when a species debuts as egg/raid exclusive, that means that it is likely to have a boosted Shiny rate when its Shiny is released. That rate is understood by Silph researchers to be about one in 60 rather than the standard one in 500. This kind of boosted Shiny rate enriches the lower tiers of raids, which is something that Pokémon GO sorely needs. Now, it's finally happened: Shiny Espurr is here and there are multiple ways to encounter this Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

Here is how you can encounter a Shiny-capable Espurr:

Research Breakthrough: Espurr is currently the weekly Research Breakthrough reward. If you plan your Breakthroughs carefully, you will be able to encounter Espurr this way five or four times throughout the month. If you encountered Espurr on February 1st as I advised in an earlier piece, you will be able to also encounter it on February 8th, February 15th, February 22nd, and even March 1st as long as you do it before 1 PM Pacific when the new, unknown Breakthrough takes over. That is the only sequence of events that leads to five encounters. The final day to claim your first Espurr and still get four encounters is on February 8th. If you do that, follow the same path above and be very careful while claiming on March 1st.

Tier One raids: Espurr is currently in Tier One raids during the Lunar New Year event which is set to end on February 7th, 2022 at 8 PM local time.