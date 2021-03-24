Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 10

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Electric-types.

Yamper, Boltund: Now, that's a good boy. Yamper and Boltund have both gotten a lot of love during the Sword & Shiled era sets, but this is the first time we're seeing their Shiny versions. Both of these cards are great, but I'm partial to the pastel pink hue on Yamper. The best Shiny card of this line is actually not in the main Shining Fates set but is rather the Full Art Shiny Boltund V promo card that can only be found in the Boltund V tin. It's worth it, though, as the tin comes with six-packs of Shining Fates in addition to the promo.

Pincurchin: Listen, Snom is destined to be the more popular butt-faced Pokémon in this set. It's true. This Pokémon, though, is so odd in its color palette that I personally love it. It's a bit Halloweeny, no?

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!