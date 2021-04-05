Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 21

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Dark-types.

Galarian Weezing: In the game, Galarian Weezing is a Poison/Fairy-type, but that gets adapted here into Dark-type as Pokémon TCG has discontinued Fairy-types and has never done Poison as its own typing. While Shiny Galarian Weezing isn't stunning by any means, as its Shiny form is just brown, it is interesting. My thought is that its Shiny form is meant to look like pollution in its color palette, considering the Galarian Weezing is known to consume toxic air that it then purifies and expels.

Galarian Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon: When it comes to "baby Shinies" in Shing Fates, these are as good as it gets. The vibrant colors, the unique palette, and the incredible poses make the Galarian Zigzagoon line, which looks like something out of a Tim Burton film, right up there with Galarian Ponyta and Suicune as some of the most coveted cards in the set.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!