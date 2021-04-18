Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 34

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we wrap up the Shiny Vault collection!

Dubwool V: The final Shiny Pokémon is actually the third to last card in the Vault. Dubwool gets its Full Art time to shine here, and while it's not going to stand out that much in a Vault that has Charizard, Ditto, and Lapras, I personally love animal-based Pokémon. It brings us back to those Kanto vibes, when that was a more common occurrence.

Eternatus V & VMAX: The Shiny Vault concludes with two stunning Gold Cards. These are done in the style of the Zacian and Zamazenta Gold Cards from the Sword & Shield Premium Collection rather than the Shiny Gold Cards showing up as Secret Rares in modern booster packs. Even though these aren't Shiny Pokémon, I think these two gold cards present a great way to close out the Shiny Vault with a little something extra. Interestingly, they don't have as much texture as the previous mentioned Gold Cards, which I hope isn't a sign that Pokémon TCG is skimping on that high quality texture that makes Full Art pulls so hype.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues as we move our spotlight on the V and VMAX cards of the standard set.