Ships At Sea Confirms Early Access Release For May

Experience what its like to run a shipping operation at multiple levels as yuou control your own boats with Ships At Sea in Early Access.

Article Summary Ships At Sea hits Early Access in May, offering a deep maritime simulation experience.

Real local businesses and licensed brands elevate the game's authenticity and playability.

Engage with friends in multiplayer mode and co-op missions as different crew roles.

Enhanced graphics, customizable boats, and a dynamic weather system create true-to-life sailing.

Indie game developer and publisher Misc Games confirmed this week that their upcoming seafaring title Ships At Sea will hit Steam in Early Access next month. This game will have you do practically everything you would expect for a solo-sailor trying to make it on the waters as you'll take on various jobs like service, cargo transport, and commercial fishing, all set in Norway's Islands. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the game will arrive on May 9, 2024.

Ships At Sea

Ships at Sea features some of the real local businesses around Røst and Værrøy, including A. Johansen, Jangaard Export, Kaikanten, Røst Sjømat, and Røst Bryggehotell. Misc Games has also licensed various boating and fishing equipment brands such as Breeze, PingMe (from Ocean Space Acoustics), Lorentzen Hydraulikk, and Østbornholms Kutterservice to provide the most realistic, dynamic overall experience for enthusiasts on both fronts: fishing and boating. For the first time in Misc Games' acclaimed boating catalog, soon-to-be skippers will be able to play with their friends online with their own boats in multiplayer. Additionally, Misc Games will launch an online co-op mode in the first major update where players can divide and conquer the expansive sea with different roles such as cargo transporter, service operator, commercial fisherman, and more.

Play With Your Friends: Multiplayer will be available in Ships at Sea. Team up in a maximum party of four and set sail!

Multiplayer will be available in Ships at Sea. Team up in a maximum party of four and set sail! More Than Just Fishing: Encounter stunning graphics and captivating gameplay tailored for various types of boats, such as cargo, service operator, and commercial fishing.

Encounter stunning graphics and captivating gameplay tailored for various types of boats, such as cargo, service operator, and commercial fishing. Life on the Water: Experience an even more realistic sailing adventure with our brand-new ocean simulation and physically-based buoyancy system.

Experience an even more realistic sailing adventure with our brand-new ocean simulation and physically-based buoyancy system. Wide Range of Conditions: Introducing a dynamic weather system that creates a highly immersive and realistic atmosphere.

Introducing a dynamic weather system that creates a highly immersive and realistic atmosphere. Highly Customizable: Customize your character and boat as much as you want. Enter the shipyard to upgrade, rig, or maintain your boat.

