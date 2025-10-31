Posted in: Games, Kabam, Mobile Games | Tagged: ghostbusters, Shop Titans

Shop Titans Releases New Ghostbusters Crossover Content

In case you absolutely needed some Ghostbusters content for Halloween, you're in luck, as it's currently sitting in Shop Titans

Article Summary Shop Titans launches Ghostbusters Halloween crossover with new themed content and rewards.

Slimer in the City Community Event brings exclusive milestones and limited-time in-game items.

Unlock Ghostbusters Mega Pack and Content Pass for gear, blueprints, and iconic decor.

Claim special bundles with promo code "SLIMER" and enjoy haunted welcome packs for new players.

For Halloween, Kabam has decided to do a crossover event in Shop Titans, as they've brought in new content tied to the Ghostbusters. The team dropped the new additions to the game as part of the new 22.1 content update, as you'll see a community event, mega pack, content pass, welcome pack, blueprints, themed decorations, and and other stuff tied to the film franchise in the game for a limited time. We have the full dev notes below as the content is now live.

Shop Titans – Ghostbusters Community Event

The new Slimer in the City Community Event (October 28 – November 24) lets you team up with players around the world to send him packing. For scaring off Slimer, you will receive spirited rewards for each milestone you achieve, including:

The Tier 15 Ghost Trap – perfect for containing any ghost (except for Zoelea of course).

The Slime Puddle – an indoor decoration that is sure to make your customers stick around.

Ghostbusters Mega Pack

The Ghostbusters Mega Pack (October 28 – November 8) brings the experience of Ghostbusters to life! This pack includes:

Tier 15 Particle Thrower gun blueprint

Tier 4 Vial of Slime

Brand new Ghostbuster Suit for your Shopkeeper to wear and more decorations including the ECTO-1!

Ghostbusters Content Pass

We ain't afraid of no ghosts. The Ghostbusters Content Pass (October 28 – November 24) is your ticket to transforming your shop into the ultimate paranormal HQ by completing daily tasks! Featuring film-inspired tech, tools, and aesthetics, this pass is packed with blueprints and decor pulled straight from the iconic Ghostbusters Firehouse, featuring:

Firehouse inspired flooring and walls to decorate your HQ.

Statement pieces like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Ghost Containment Unit and the Ghostbuster Logo rug.

Equipable gear such as the Ghostbusters Suit, Ecto-Goggles, and P.K.E. Meter.

Haunted Welcome Pack

From now until November 24, new Shopkeepers will be granted a pack of decorations including the haunted mirror and unearthed coffin, as well as a bunch of consumables including:

25 Argon Coins

50 research scrolls

50 ascension shards

And 5 stamina drinks!

Also Available in Your Neighborhood

Use promo code "SLIMER" to claim a special bundle of consumables, available now for a limited time!

