Posted in: Games, Kabam, Mobile Games | Tagged: android, ios, jumanji, Shop Titans

Shop Titans Unveils Brand-New Jumanji Crossover Event

Shop Titans has revealed a new crossover event happening for the next couple of weeks, as Jumanji arrives in the game to hype the next film

Article Summary Shop Titans launches a limited-time Jumanji crossover event packed with themed items and activities.

Participate in a global community challenge to unlock exclusive Jumanji rewards for all players.

Log in daily to claim free Jumanji-inspired gifts, avatar looks, and the rare Jaguar Shrine Armor Set.

New players receive a free Jumanji bundle with special cosmetics and power-ups during the event.

Mobile publisher Kabam has revealed a new limited-time event happening in Shop Titans, as the game will be transported to the world of Jumanji. Kicking off today and running for the next couple of weeks, players will see a ton of Jumanji-themed items, gear, activities, and more throughout the game, all to promote the film's release later this year. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the content is now live.

You Know Where You Are? You In The Jungle With Jumanji, Baby!

Players of the free-to-play Tycoon Simulation/Light Adventure RPG game from Kabam can take advantage of brand-new adventures – including a Jumanji-themed global community challenge, themed gear to craft, a thrilling Content Pass, an exclusive Login Calendar packed with rewards like Seaplane's Jacket and the legendary Jaguar Shrine armor set, and other surprises starting today, March 24 through April 20. Discover more details below for the Shop Titans limited-time "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" event. Don't miss your chance to conquer the jungle, your adventure starts now!

Free Daily Jungle Gifts: Log in daily throughout the event to collect 15 free Jumanji-inspired and exclusive items.

Log in daily throughout the event to collect 15 free Jumanji-inspired and exclusive items. Community Adventure Challenge: Navigate the trials of Jumanji's perilous wilds and avoid being caught unprepared by the fearsome Jaguar! Team up with the entire Shop Titans player base to conquer jungle trials and unlock rewards for everyone.

Navigate the trials of Jumanji's perilous wilds and avoid being caught unprepared by the fearsome Jaguar! Team up with the entire player base to conquer jungle trials and unlock rewards for everyone. Limited-Time Loot: Exclusive shop decor, customized avatar looks, and a complete Jaguar Shrine Armor Set.

Exclusive shop decor, customized avatar looks, and a complete Jaguar Shrine Armor Set. Free Welcome Package: All new players will receive a free Jumanji-inspired bundle filled with cosmetics and power ups.

Shop Titans

Shop Titans is the ultimate RPG shopkeeper simulation. Craft powerful equipment, stock your shop and sell to aspiring heroes… at a markup! Hire heroes and explore dungeons to gather valuable materials to craft with. There's never a dull moment in the world of Shop Titans! As a thriving new shop owner in a bustling adventurer city, it's time to roll up your sleeves and get to work! Craft, haggle, and sell your way to the top, and you are sure to attract many colorful characters to your shop… perhaps even the king himself!

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