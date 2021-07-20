Short Nite Returns To Fortnite This Summer Starting July 23rd

Epic Games is bringing back one of the more popular events for Fortnite's Party Royale as Short Nite 2 will be returning starting on July 23rd. If you didn't catch it the first time around, these are essentially mini film festivals held in Fortnite at certain times of the day on certain weekends. This is basically an excuse to chill out with other players and watch a bunch of short films you might not get to see anywhere else as kind of a group movie night setting. The first one kicks off this Friday starting at 2pm ET with more running times afterward for the weekend.

Grab some friends, head on over to the Big Screen and watch some great animated short films. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the festival. Included in the schedule are two shorts from the famous Gildedguy saga, including the world premiere of the next entry Gildedguy Gets Up! (featuring music by Emma Stevens). The total runtime of the Short Nite series is about 40 minutes, and the series will repeat non-stop for 48 hours. (No movie tickets required; jump in whenever you'd like!) Players will also have the option to watch Short Nite in standard Battle Royale via Picture-in-Picture, available at the start of Short Nite and every two hours afterwards.

For the shorts that contain dialogue, you'll be able to watch them with subtitles in your preferred language. If you want to watch with subtitles, be sure to enable subtitles in the Fortnite Audio Settings in-game. And as a heads-up for Content Creators, just like with any theater, there's no recording of these films during Short Nite. Instead, invite your fans there live! Any streams or VODs of these films will be subject to anti-piracy and DMCA regulations.