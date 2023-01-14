Shoulders Of Giants Receives Late-January Release The new sci-fi roguelike Shoulders Of Giants will be coming to PC via the Epic Games Store and Xbox consoles later this month.

Indie developer and publisher Moving Pieces Interactive has given their new game Shoulders Of Giants an official release date. If you haven't had a chance to see the game yet, this is a brand new sci-fi roguelike that will have you playing as one member of a four-person online co-op team, exploring the galaxy together and slaying multiple packs of enemies as a group. The game will be released on January 26th on PC via the Epic Games Store, as well as on Xbox consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

"Shoulders Of Giants is an explosively colorful sci-fi roguelike designed to put your teamwork to the test. Players simultaneously control a sword-wielding robot and a gunslinging space frog, working alone, with a friend, or as one of a team of four. The forces of Entropy are spreading chaos through the stars, corrupting living planets, and urging on the heat death of the universe. Led by the psychic Owl, one scrappy team of space survivors are fighting to restore the balance. A mysterious mech! A sharpshooting amphibian! Together they must mow down waves of enemies and restore light and life to the galaxy!"

Army of Four: Battle the forces of entropy in four-player online co-op. Is your teamwork strong enough to survive?

Battle the forces of entropy in four-player online co-op. Is your teamwork strong enough to survive? Grow as you go: Experience quick bursts of roguelike joy, as you explore, grow, and become gloriously overpowered on a never-ending ride of randomized levels.

Experience quick bursts of roguelike joy, as you explore, grow, and become gloriously overpowered on a never-ending ride of randomized levels. A Galaxy Far Away: Shoot 'n' slash your way through explosively colourful planets, restoring life and light to the shattered worlds as you fight.

Shoot 'n' slash your way through explosively colourful planets, restoring life and light to the shattered worlds as you fight. Loot that Matters: From grappling hooks to glowing grenades, each new pickup can radically alter your power and playstyle. Mix and match abilities to create a moveset that's all your own!

From grappling hooks to glowing grenades, each new pickup can radically alter your power and playstyle. Mix and match abilities to create a moveset that's all your own! Best friend mode: Up for a truly chaotic co-op challenge? A unique co-op mode where you team up with a friend, each taking control of either the frog or the robot and effectively controlling one player character together.