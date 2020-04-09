The Valorant Closed Beta Sets New Twitch Viewership Record

Riot Games has a little to celebrate this week when it comes to Valorant as the game has set some new records for itself during the closed beta. According to Riot Games, their first-person tactical shooter broke Twitch's single-day hours watched record in a single game category. This was accomplished within the first hours of the closed beta launching as those few involved with it took to the platform to show it off. The game also surpassed the 1.7 million peak concurrent viewers, second only to the 2019 League of Legends World Championship Finals. On top of that, it has set a new record with 34 million hours watched. The game had previously broken the Twitch single-day viewership record with a gameplay capture reveal event on April 3rd. That event garnered 12.2 million hours watched. Here's some quotes from the company about the new records.

"With Valorant, Riot Games has proven once again that building a strong community on Twitch from day one is key to success," said Ben Vallat, SVP of Alliances and Corporate Development at Twitch. "We're seeing incredible excitement across the community and, just as with League of Legends, we're pleased to be a part of Valorant's success story from the start."

"Our hearts, inboxes, and social media DMs are filled to the brim with all of the enthusiasm for the Valorant Closed Beta. At this moment we are laser-focused on delivering a truly global experience for competitive tac-shooter fans, and we're already learning many lessons," said Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of Valorant at Riot Games. "This is just the beginning of our journey with players, and as we roll out our server infrastructure in these tumultuous times, we're looking forward to inviting more Valorant players from around the world into this digital community."

We'll see how much more the game can do on Twitch over the weeks and months to come, as we're sure there will be another beta once this one is up. Which, hopefully, that one will be open to the public. We still have yet to get a proper release date for the game, but based on this success, it seems we'll end up seeing it before 2020 is out.