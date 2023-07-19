Posted in: Card Games, Games, Mattel, san diego comic con, Tabletop | Tagged: mattel, sdcc, sdcc exclusive, UNO

UNO Gets Spidey 2099/Venom Exclusive For SDCC From Mattel

We are here to exclusively reveal the Mattel Creations SDCC Exclusive UNO Ultimate set, featuring Spider-Man 2099 and Venom.

UNO is one of the most fun things to collect, as the different sets all come with their own set of rules, and it is a fun way to collect with the whole family. This year at SDCC, Mattel will have a special two-deck UNO Ultimate exclusive at the show featuring Spider-Man 2099 and Venom. The decks will consist of really nice foil cards, special rules, and all housed in a really nice collectors box complete with a transparent slipcover. The set will also be for sale on Mattel Creations, and we are pumped to give you a look at some of the cards now, as Mattel was nice enough to send over a set for us to check out before the show.

UNO Fans & Collectors Need This One

"It's the essence of good and evil combined in this 2-Pack of UNO Ultimate™ cards! The future is safe with Spider-Man 2099 hanging around, but watch out because Venom delights in bringing misery to all mankind. Special rules in each deck can bring about heroic or disastrous results, and each one is set with full-foil embossing making these two premium card decks unlike any other. Premium packaging includes a comic-themed display box with transparent vinyl sleeve overlay."

The packaging for this set is top-notch. All of the artwork used, from the slipcover to the cards themselves, should be very familiar to comic fans, as some of the most iconic looks for each character are represented here. The special rules for these decks seem interesting, to say the least, and the villain cards in the back of each deck are gorgeous. Let us all take a moment to appreciate the game of UNO and how much respect Mattel gives it. They have really made collecting these decks something that families can enjoy together, and doing an exclusive like this is really special.

To those on the show floor this week, try to get to the Mattel Creations booth to get it. Or, try your luck on the site this Friday.

